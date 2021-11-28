Vortex Defi Hits Market Cap of $46,803.34 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $46,803.34 and approximately $104.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

