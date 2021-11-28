W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $489.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $501.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.