Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 355.6% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. Wal-Mart de México has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMMVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Wal-Mart de México in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

