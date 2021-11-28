Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,826,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,690,416 shares of company stock worth $687,882,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

