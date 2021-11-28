Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Short Interest Update

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 861.5% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 153.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,180 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the third quarter valued at $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 14.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A alerts:

NYSE WPCA opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.