Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 853.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 26,072 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.31. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.30 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

