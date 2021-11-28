Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $14.24 million and $213,604.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00062546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00099059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.65 or 0.07499110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,533.40 or 1.00327863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

