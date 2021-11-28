Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Equinix by 3.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 6.0% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Equinix by 9.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,891,303 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $793.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $798.78 and its 200 day moving average is $804.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 167.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.