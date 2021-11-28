Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,303 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $14,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

