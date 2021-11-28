Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $10.79 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLH opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

