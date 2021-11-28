Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $15.14 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.