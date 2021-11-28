Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $9.17 Million Stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,233 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.31% of TriState Capital worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 62,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSC shares. B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a market cap of $987.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 2.20. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

