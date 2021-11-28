Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. International Paper has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

