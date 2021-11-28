Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.37% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $13,570,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,752.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 364,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,065.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 324,395 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

