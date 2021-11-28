Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 5,844 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

