Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 12,616 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 651.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $186.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.09 and its 200 day moving average is $183.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

