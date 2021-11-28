Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 187,545 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.06% of Nordic American Tankers worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NAT opened at $1.86 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $319.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAT. B. Riley decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

