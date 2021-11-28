Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $16.38 Million Stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,299,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 293,186 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $869,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 27,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE:BWG opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.