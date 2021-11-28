Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,185,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,808 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $16,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 266,391 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,652,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

