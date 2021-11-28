Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,189 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 1.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TY opened at $35.18 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $3.311 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

