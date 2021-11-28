Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $16,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,756,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 86.4% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $187.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.39. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $146.67 and a one year high of $197.76.

