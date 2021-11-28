Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,567 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.43 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

