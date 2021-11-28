WePower (WPR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,054.00

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. WePower has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $1,054.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WePower has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One WePower coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WePower Profile

WPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

