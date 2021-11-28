WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 816 iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 62,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,982,000 after acquiring an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,382,000.

Shares of IHF opened at $266.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $224.24 and a 52 week high of $283.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.76 and a 200-day moving average of $267.83.

