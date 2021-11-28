WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,320.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and last traded at GBX 1,328.50 ($17.36), with a volume of 578539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,530 ($19.99).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMWH shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.48) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,019.14 ($26.38).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -20.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,613.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,655.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($21.81), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($649,108.86). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu purchased 2,500 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.02) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($50,039.20).

About WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

