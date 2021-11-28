WHALE (WHALE) Price Down 7.9% This Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, WHALE has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $17.70 or 0.00032424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $122.23 million and $629,105.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00063910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00076675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00103908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.65 or 0.07412925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,530.52 or 0.99892582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

