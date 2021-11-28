Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director David A. B. Brown Buys 11,137 Shares

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director David A. B. Brown purchased 11,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.00 million, a PE ratio of 88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLMS. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLMS. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

