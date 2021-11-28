Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,081.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $953.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $766.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.14, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

