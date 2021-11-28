Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $478,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB opened at $333.12 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.52 and a 200-day moving average of $344.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

