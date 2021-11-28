Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 4.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $30,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.21. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $110.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

