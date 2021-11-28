Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 238.3% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CANSF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 34,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,786. Willow Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

Get Willow Biosciences alerts:

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.