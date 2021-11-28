Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $44.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. Research analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTT. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

