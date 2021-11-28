WJ Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,000. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF makes up about 3.9% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVB. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period.

BATS:DIVB opened at $41.07 on Friday. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $32.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18.

