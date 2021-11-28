WJ Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 2.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,252,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.72. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88.

