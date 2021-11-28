WJ Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $23,668,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,106.9% during the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 119,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after buying an additional 63,234 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 841,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,010,000 after buying an additional 61,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3,222.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 39,181 shares during the period.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.95. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.07 and a 1 year high of $96.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.