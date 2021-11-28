Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.76

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.76 and traded as high as $19.24. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 4,075 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRWSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7612 per share. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

