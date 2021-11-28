Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Achieves Market Cap of $496,317.26

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $496,317.26 and approximately $769.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $7.56 or 0.00013923 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00060719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00075029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00101694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.02 or 0.07395297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,208.57 or 0.99772616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

