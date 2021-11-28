Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $746,746.02 and $1,908.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $388.73 or 0.00716487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00074768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00101459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.58 or 0.07456650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,220.01 or 0.99936070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

