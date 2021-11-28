WT Wealth Management Takes $226,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,576.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,477.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,443.33. The stock has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

