Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Down 9.6%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.73. 4,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 249,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun acquired 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

