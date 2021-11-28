YAM V3 (YAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.14 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00043374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00231827 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,012,510 coins and its circulating supply is 12,787,808 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

