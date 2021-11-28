Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 543.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 4.1% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $65.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.