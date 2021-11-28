Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

