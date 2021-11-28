Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. ACCO Brands posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,533. The firm has a market cap of $813.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

