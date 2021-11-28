Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at $69,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at $171,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGRN opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.