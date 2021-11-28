Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to Announce $2.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.47. IQVIA reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $262.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.38. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $272.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.