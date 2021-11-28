Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.11 Million

Analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report sales of $546.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $562.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $529.45 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $419.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY traded down $13.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.95. 746,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $342.03. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.