Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Post $0.93 EPS

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. SPX FLOW reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.28 on Thursday. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

