Zacks: Analysts Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other news, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BBBY opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

