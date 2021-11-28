Zacks: Analysts Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

CNP traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,199 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.