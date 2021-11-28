Zacks: Analysts Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

CNP traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,199 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

